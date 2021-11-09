Chelsea Will Not Enter Race for Mbappe's Signature

El Nacional has claimed that Chelsea will not be entering the race for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe next summer.

The 22-year-old will become a free agent on June 30, 2022 and several European clubs are lined-up to get him including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Reports say that the former Monaco star is 'not convinced' by Real’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti and wants to work under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool instead.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is not thinking about the Frenchman as he believes he has enough forwards at his disposal.

The PSG striker will be able to discuss pre-contract terms with clubs outside of France from January, and the Blues are believed to be out of the race.