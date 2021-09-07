Chelsea's Jorginho 'Dreaming' of Serie A Return

  1. Home
Published September 7th, 2021 - 09:11 GMT
Jorginho (Photo: AFP)
Jorginho (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is dreaming of a return to Serie A, according to his agent Joao Santos.

The 29-year-old won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

He claimed the 2021 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

The midfielder's agent has told Radio Bianconera: "He has a contract with Chelsea until 2023.

"Obviously, it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup.

"We'll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are."

Jorginho missed a crucial penalty on Sunday as Italy drew 0-0 with Switzerland in a World Cup 2022 qualifier.

jorginho (Photo: AFP)
Italy's midfielder Jorginho (2ndR) shots the ball on his way to miss a penalty kick during the World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Switzerland and Italy, on September 5, 2021 at St Jakob-Park stadium in Basel. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
