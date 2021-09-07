Chelsea's Jorginho 'Dreaming' of Serie A Return

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is dreaming of a return to Serie A, according to his agent Joao Santos.

The 29-year-old won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

He claimed the 2021 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

The midfielder's agent has told Radio Bianconera: "He has a contract with Chelsea until 2023.

"Obviously, it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup.

"We'll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are."

Jorginho missed a crucial penalty on Sunday as Italy drew 0-0 with Switzerland in a World Cup 2022 qualifier.