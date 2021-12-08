Chelsea's Rudiger Commits to Real Madrid Move

The Independent is claiming that Chelsea FC star Antonio Rudiger has committed to a move to Real Madrid.

The former AS Roma defender is tied with the European champions until the end of the season.

The British publication says that the Spanish giants have reached an 'informal agreement' with the Germany international.

The 28-year-old's representative Sahr Senesie reportedly met with Real Madrid official last month.

The two sides have reached an agreement according to reports but nothing has been signed so far.

Rudiger will be able to sign a pre-contract with a new club at the beginning of next year.