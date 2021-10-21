Chiellini Frustrated with Timing of Ronaldo's Departure for Man Utd

The timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Juventus to Manchester United left team captain Giorgio Chiellini frustrated.

The 36-year-old left the Italian giants a couple days before the end of the summer market.

Chiellini told DAZN as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I had perceived that he could go away in the summer, we had reached a point in the relationship where Ronaldo needed new stimuli. When he finds a new team he is always decisive.

"A rejuvenation program is underway At Juve, it is clear that if he had remained he would have been an added value and we would have gladly exploited him, but it could also have been that he decided to restart with a team that he thought more to the present and a little less to the future.

"He left on August 28, surely it would have been better for us to have left earlier to get ready ... It's something we paid for.

"It creates a shock for you and we paid for it in terms of points in the first games. Had he gone away on 1st August we would have had time to organize ourselves and we would not have thought only about that, we would have arrived more ready for the championship."