City send clear message to PSG & Barcelona over sale of Bernardo Silva

Manchester City have no plans to sell Bernardo Silva this summer, despite interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Fabrizio Romano reported via his "Twitter or X" account: "Understand Manchester City have told PSG and Barcelona that they have NO intention to negotiate at any condition for Bernardo Silva.

"Man City will also offer new contract to Bernardo very soon.

"Player's position will be crucial; but Man City have been strong & clear."

Silva's deal at the European champions runs until the summer of 2025.

His current market value is at €80 million, as per Transfermarkt.