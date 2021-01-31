Club Brugge Sign Moroccan Winger Dirar

Belgian football team Club Brugge acquired Fenerbahce's Moroccan right-winger Nabil Dirar on Saturday.

Club Brugge welcomed Dirar on Twitter.

In a statement on the club website, Club Brugge said Dirar came from Fenerbahce to play for the Belgian side.

Dirar, a dual citizen of Morocco and Belgium, was a Club Brugge player between 2008 and 2012 until his move to France's Monaco.

Dirar won the French league title with Monaco in 2017, the same year he made his way to Turkey's Fenerbahce as he scored eight goals and produced 12 assists in 89 appearances.

Dirar has 36 caps for his native Morocco, including an appearance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.