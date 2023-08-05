Community Shield: Arsenal vs Manchester City - possible lineups, prediction

Wembley Stadium hosts the Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, August 6
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: Wembley Stadium
Arsenal vs Manchester City probable lineups
Arsenal possible Xl
Manager: Mikel Arteta
Aaron Ramsdale; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli
Man City possible Xl
Manager: Pep Guardiola
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland
Prediction
Arsenal 1-2 Man City: An enjoyable match with plenty of action should go City's way due to the wide range of player options under the disposal of Guardiola.