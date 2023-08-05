  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Community Shield: Arsenal vs Manchester City - possible lineups, prediction

Community Shield: Arsenal vs Manchester City - possible lineups, prediction

Published August 5th, 2023 - 06:03 GMT
Manchester City's players pose for a team photo prior to their friendly football match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Manchester City's players pose for a team photo prior to their friendly football match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

Wembley Stadium hosts the Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, August 6
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: Wembley Stadium

Arsenal vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Arsenal possible Xl

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

  • Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Prediction

Arsenal 1-2 Man City: An enjoyable match with plenty of action should go City's way due to the wide range of player options under the disposal of Guardiola.

Tags:Manchester CityArsenal FCCommunity Shield

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now