Community Shield: Arsenal vs Manchester City - possible lineups, prediction

Wembley Stadium hosts the Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, August 6

Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Arsenal vs Manchester City probable lineups

Arsenal possible Xl

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Prediction

Arsenal 1-2 Man City: An enjoyable match with plenty of action should go City's way due to the wide range of player options under the disposal of Guardiola.