Conference League: Basel vs Fiorentina probable lineups, prediction

Basel host Fiorentina at the St. Jakob-Park on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final tie.
The Swiss side managed to get a valuable 2-1 win in Italy last week.
Match date: Thursday, May 18
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: St. Jakob-Park
Basel vs Fiorentina probable lineups
Basel possible Xl (3-5-2)
Manager: Heiko Vogel
Marwin Hitz; Michael Lang, Kasim Adams, Andy Pelmard; Dan Ndoye, Taulant Xhaka, Wouter Burger, Andy Diouf, Riccardo Calafiori; Zeki Amdouni, Jean-Kevin Augustin
Fiorentina possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Vincenzo Italiano
Pietro Terracciano; Dodo, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi; Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora; Jonathan Ikone, Arthur Cabral, Nicolas Gonzalez
Prediction
Basel 1-1 Fiorentina (Basel to win 3-2 on aggregate): Vogel's men will ensure their qualification to the final against I Viola with a hard fought draw.