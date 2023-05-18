Conference League: Basel vs Fiorentina probable lineups, prediction

Basel host Fiorentina at the St. Jakob-Park on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final tie.

The Swiss side managed to get a valuable 2-1 win in Italy last week.

Match date: Thursday, May 18

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: St. Jakob-Park

Basel vs Fiorentina probable lineups

Basel possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Heiko Vogel

Marwin Hitz; Michael Lang, Kasim Adams, Andy Pelmard; Dan Ndoye, Taulant Xhaka, Wouter Burger, Andy Diouf, Riccardo Calafiori; Zeki Amdouni, Jean-Kevin Augustin

Fiorentina possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Vincenzo Italiano

Pietro Terracciano; Dodo, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi; Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora; Jonathan Ikone, Arthur Cabral, Nicolas Gonzalez

Prediction

Basel 1-1 Fiorentina (Basel to win 3-2 on aggregate): Vogel's men will ensure their qualification to the final against I Viola with a hard fought draw.