UEFA Europa Conference League: Gent vs West Ham predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - West Ham United travel to face Gent on Thursday for their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final tie.
Match date: Thursday, April 13
Kick-off time: 16:45 UTC
Venue: KAA Gent Stadium
Gent vs West Ham probable lineups
- KAA Gent possible Xl (3-5-2)
Head coach: Hein Vanhaezebrouck
Davy Roef; Alessio Castro-Montes, Bruno Godeau, Jordan Torunarigha; Matisse Samoise, Sven Kums, Hyun-seok Hong, Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, Malick Fofana; Gift Orban, Hugo Cuypers
- West Ham possible Xl (4-4-2)
Head coach: David Moyes
Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Danny Ings, Michail Antonio
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)