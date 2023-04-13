  1. Home
UEFA Europa Conference League: Gent vs West Ham predicted lineups

Published April 13th, 2023 - 10:42 GMT
West Ham United's Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at the London Stadium, in London on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
ALBAWABA - West Ham United travel to face Gent on Thursday for their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final tie.

Match date: Thursday, April 13
Kick-off time: 16:45 UTC
Venue: KAA Gent Stadium

Gent vs West Ham probable lineups

  • KAA Gent possible Xl (3-5-2)

Head coach: Hein Vanhaezebrouck

Davy Roef; Alessio Castro-Montes, Bruno Godeau, Jordan Torunarigha; Matisse Samoise, Sven Kums, Hyun-seok Hong, Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, Malick Fofana; Gift Orban, Hugo Cuypers

  • West Ham possible Xl (4-4-2)

Head coach: David Moyes

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Danny Ings, Michail Antonio

