Conte Wants Manchester United Job

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio has claimed that Antonio Conte is hoping to take over at Manchester United.

The former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager was recently linked with Arsenal.

He refused the Tottenham job but would move in the mix if United decide to let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go.

When asked of Conte's potential return to the Premier League, Di Marzio told Sky Sports: “I don't know. I think Antonio wants to win.

“He will accept only a winning project. I don't think that he will consider Arsenal because they are not strong enough to immediately win something.

“That's why he said no to Spurs. he would only consider a move to Manchester United if that opportunities arrives.

Solskjaer's future with Manchester United is in doubt following the Champions League defeat at Young Boys.