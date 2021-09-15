  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Conte Wants Manchester United Job

Conte Wants Manchester United Job

Published September 15th, 2021 - 09:24 GMT
Antonio Conte (Photo: AFP)
Antonio Conte (Photo: AFP)

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio has claimed that Antonio Conte is hoping to take over at Manchester United.

The former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager was recently linked with Arsenal.

He refused the Tottenham job but would move in the mix if United decide to let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go.

When asked of Conte's potential return to the Premier League, Di Marzio told Sky Sports: “I don't know. I think Antonio wants to win.

“He will accept only a winning project. I don't think that he will consider Arsenal because they are not strong enough to immediately win something.

“That's why he said no to Spurs. he would only consider a move to Manchester United if that opportunities arrives.

Solskjaer's future with Manchester United is in doubt following the Champions League defeat at Young Boys.

Antonio Conte (Photo: AFP)
Antonio Conte (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Antonio ConteManchester UnitedArsenal FCTottenhamGianluca di MarzioChelsea FCInter MilanJuventus

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...