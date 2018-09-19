Controversy Arise Over Salah's Reaction to Firmino's Winning Goal Against PSG

The Egypt star was caught on camera throwing a water bottle to the ground as Anfield erupted

Mohamed Salah did appear to celebrate Roberto Firmino's late winner against Paris Saint-Germain from the Anfield dugout on Tuesday, despite social media claims querying his reaction the stoppage time strike.



BT Sport pictures caught the scenes in the Liverpool dugout after Firmino struck late on, with Salah throwing a bottle to the ground behind manager Jurgen Klopp as he jumped across the touchline in celebration.



It naturally led to questions over Salah's immediate response to his team defeating PSG but footage from another angle emerged on social media of Salah holding both of his arms aloft in celebration before throwing his bottle.

The striker had endured a tough night against the Ligue 1 side, losing the ball on a couple of occasions in promising positions, before seeing a goal ruled out for a foul by Daniel Sturridge on PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.



However, pundits Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen, when asked about the incident, played down any chances of ill-feeling between Salah and his team-mate.



'I hope (he is celebrating),' said the former Manchester United defender. 'The bond they have on the pitch at the moment, I think Salah is celebrating in his own way. His hands are up at the beginning of that.'



Owen simply added: 'I think he is happy.'



Firmino's goal ensured Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start.



They had looked set to throw away all three points having squandered a two-goal lead.



Daniel Sturridge and James Milner had given the hosts an advantage, before Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe struck back for Thomas Tuchel's side.