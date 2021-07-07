Copa America: Argentina Beat Colombia to Set Up Final Against Brazil

  1. Home
Published July 7th, 2021 - 07:29 GMT
Martinez sends Argentina to the final (Photo: AFP)
Argentina to face Brazil in final

Emiliano Martinez heroics gave Argentina a hard-fought 3-2 semi-final shootout win over Colombia, to set up a mouthwatering final against arch rivals and hosts, Brazil.

The match ended with a 1-1 draw, Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring after six minutes from the start, Lionel Messi provided the assist.

However, Luis Diaz eventually scored the equalizer from a tight angle. 

Argentina edge Colombia on penalties

The semi-final headed to shootouts, and Martinez managed to save three penalty attempts giving his country a well-earned place in the final.

The Copa America 2021 final will take place next Sunday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

