Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

Published April 5th, 2023 - 09:50 GMT
Spanish referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea shows a yellow card as players argue during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 19, 2023. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
Spanish referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea shows a yellow card as players argue during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 19, 2023. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid travel to face Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash.

Match date: Wednesday, April 5
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium

Barcelona vs Real madrid probable lineups

  • Barca possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Sergi Roberto, Raphinha, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski.

  • Real Madrid predicted XI

Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Jordi Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema.

