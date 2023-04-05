Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid travel to face Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash.
Match date: Wednesday, April 5
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium
Barcelona vs Real madrid probable lineups
- Barca possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Xavi Hernandez
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Sergi Roberto, Raphinha, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski.
- Real Madrid predicted XI
Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Jordi Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema.
