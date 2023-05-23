Coppa Italia final: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan prediction, possible lineups

  1. Home
Published May 23rd, 2023 - 08:44 GMT
Fiorentina's Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura (R) scores the opening goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter and Fiorentina on April 1, 2023 at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Fiorentina's Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura (R) scores the opening goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter and Fiorentina on April 1, 2023 at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Inter Milan are set to challenge Fiorentina for the Coppa Italia title at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

Match date: Wednesday, May 24
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan probable lineups

  • Fiorentina possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Vincenzo Italiano

Pietro Terracciano; Dodo, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi; Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora; Nicolas Gonzalez, Arthur Cabral, Jonathan Ikone

  • Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Samir Handanovic; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Prediction

Fiorentina 1-2 Inter: It will be a tough one for both teams, but Inter have what it takes to snatch the title.

