Coppa Italia final: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan prediction, possible lineups

Inter Milan are set to challenge Fiorentina for the Coppa Italia title at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

Match date: Wednesday, May 24

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan probable lineups

Fiorentina possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Vincenzo Italiano

Pietro Terracciano; Dodo, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi; Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora; Nicolas Gonzalez, Arthur Cabral, Jonathan Ikone

Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Samir Handanovic; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Prediction

Fiorentina 1-2 Inter: It will be a tough one for both teams, but Inter have what it takes to snatch the title.