Coppa Italia final: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan prediction, possible lineups

Inter Milan are set to challenge Fiorentina for the Coppa Italia title at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.
Match date: Wednesday, May 24
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Fiorentina vs Inter Milan probable lineups
Fiorentina possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Vincenzo Italiano
Pietro Terracciano; Dodo, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi; Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora; Nicolas Gonzalez, Arthur Cabral, Jonathan Ikone
Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)
Manager: Simone Inzaghi
Samir Handanovic; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko
Prediction
Fiorentina 1-2 Inter: It will be a tough one for both teams, but Inter have what it takes to snatch the title.