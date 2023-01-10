  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs Parma probable lineups

Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs Parma probable lineups

Published January 10th, 2023 - 11:55 GMT
Inter Milan players observe a minute of silence as a tribute to Italian footballer Gianluca Viallis, 58, who died of cancer in London the day before, prior to the start of the Italian Serie A football match between AC Monza and Inter Milan at the Stadio Brianteo Stadium in Monza on January 7, 2023. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Inter Milan players observe a minute of silence as a tribute to Italian footballer Gianluca Viallis, 58, who died of cancer in London the day before, prior to the start of the Italian Serie A football match between AC Monza and Inter Milan at the Stadio Brianteo Stadium in Monza on January 7, 2023. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Coppa Italia title holders Inter Milan will face Serie B side Parma at the San Siro on Tuesday in the round of 16.

Here are the expected lineups for the both teams...

Inter Milan vs Parma probable lineups

  • Inter Milan (3-5-2):

Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Federico DiMarco; Denzel Dumfries, Roberto Gagliardini, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Joaquin Correa, Romelu Lukaku.

  • Parma (4-5-1):

Coach: Fabio Pecchia.

Leandro Chichizola; Enrico Del Prato, Yordan Osorio, Lautaro Valenti, Jayden Oosterwolde; Dennis Man, Simon Sohm, Adrian Bernabe, Stanko Juric, Gennaro Tutino; Franco Vazquez.

Tags:Inter MilanParmaCoppa Italia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...