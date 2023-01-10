Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs Parma probable lineups

Coppa Italia title holders Inter Milan will face Serie B side Parma at the San Siro on Tuesday in the round of 16.

Here are the expected lineups for the both teams...

Inter Milan vs Parma probable lineups

Inter Milan (3-5-2):

Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Federico DiMarco; Denzel Dumfries, Roberto Gagliardini, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Joaquin Correa, Romelu Lukaku.

Parma (4-5-1):

Coach: Fabio Pecchia.

Leandro Chichizola; Enrico Del Prato, Yordan Osorio, Lautaro Valenti, Jayden Oosterwolde; Dennis Man, Simon Sohm, Adrian Bernabe, Stanko Juric, Gennaro Tutino; Franco Vazquez.