Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs Parma probable lineups

Coppa Italia title holders Inter Milan will face Serie B side Parma at the San Siro on Tuesday in the round of 16.
Here are the expected lineups for the both teams...
Inter Milan vs Parma probable lineups
- Inter Milan (3-5-2):
Coach: Simone Inzaghi.
Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Federico DiMarco; Denzel Dumfries, Roberto Gagliardini, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Joaquin Correa, Romelu Lukaku.
- Parma (4-5-1):
Coach: Fabio Pecchia.
Leandro Chichizola; Enrico Del Prato, Yordan Osorio, Lautaro Valenti, Jayden Oosterwolde; Dennis Man, Simon Sohm, Adrian Bernabe, Stanko Juric, Gennaro Tutino; Franco Vazquez.
