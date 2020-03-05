Coronavirus Hits FIBA Tournaments

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Wednesday decided to postpone, cancel or reschedule several events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"FIBA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to implement any further measures should they be required," FIBA said in a statement.

First detected in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has spread to at least 73 countries.

The global death toll from the virus is over 3,000, with more than 89,000 infected.

After declaring the outbreak an international health emergency, last week the World Health Organization raised the global risk level to very high.

FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualification Tournament postponed

The FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bengaluru, India in March has been postponed.

"FIBA is now working in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, on the best solution possible in the circumstances, considering that this tournament needs to take place before the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifier Tournament scheduled to be played in Budapest, Hungary, from April 24 to 26, 2020," the federation said.

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cups rescheduled

"The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2020 in Changsha, China, from May 13 to 17, 2020, has been rescheduled to September 9 to 13, 2020. Also, the FIBA 3x3 U17 Asia Cup in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, from June 4 to 7, 2020, has been rescheduled to October 8 to 11, 2020," it noted.

FIBA U16 Asian Championships cancelled

"The FIBA U16 Asian Championship 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon, from April 5 to 12, 2020, has been cancelled. Furthermore, the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship 2019 in Canberra, Australia, from April 5 to 10, 2020, has also been cancelled," FIBA also said.

Basketball Africa League's inauguration postponed

"The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has postponed the league’s inaugural season, which had been scheduled to tip off Friday, March 13 in Dakar, Senegal," it added.