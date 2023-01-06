Coupe de France: Chateauroux vs PSG probable lineups

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel on Friday to face Chateauroux in Coupe de France round of 64 following a 3-1 away loss against Lens in Ligue 1.
Here are the expected lineups for the two sides...
Chateauroux vs PSG probable lineups
- Chateauroux FC (5-3-2):
Coach: Maxence Flachez.
Paul Delecroix; Benjaloud Youssouf, Kouadio Ange Ahoussou, Peter Ouaneh, Opa Sangante, Adama Mbengue; Jonathan Mexique, Romain Basque, Malcolm Viltard; Natanael Ntolla, Florian Bianchini.
- Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-1-2):
Coach: Christophe Galtier.
Sergio Rico; Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Juan Bernat; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ismael Gharbi; Carlos Soler; Pablo Sarabia, Hugo Ekitike.
