Coupe de France: Chateauroux vs PSG probable lineups

Published January 6th, 2023 - 01:55 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Hugo Ekitike (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium in Lens, northern France on January 1, 2023. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Hugo Ekitike (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium in Lens, northern France on January 1, 2023. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel on Friday to face Chateauroux in Coupe de France round of 64 following a 3-1 away loss against Lens in Ligue 1.

Here are the expected lineups for the two sides...

Chateauroux vs PSG probable lineups

  • Chateauroux FC (5-3-2):

Coach: Maxence Flachez.

Paul Delecroix; Benjaloud Youssouf, Kouadio Ange Ahoussou, Peter Ouaneh, Opa Sangante, Adama Mbengue; Jonathan Mexique, Romain Basque, Malcolm Viltard; Natanael Ntolla, Florian Bianchini.

  • Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-1-2):

Coach: Christophe Galtier.

Sergio Rico; Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Juan Bernat; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ismael Gharbi; Carlos Soler; Pablo Sarabia, Hugo Ekitike.

