Right-winger Jassem Hamdouni fully recovered from COVID-19 after self-isolating under the supervision of Club Sportif Sfaxien (CSS)'s anti COVID-19 committee, the club announced.

Hamdouni joined his team in a training session initially set for last weekend in Monastir, CSS further said. The deferral was announced after Hamdouni tested positive.

The CSS said on Friday four players tested positive, namely Mohamed Ben Ali, Aymen Herzi, Osmane Camara and Nabi Camara.