COVID-19: CS Sfaxien's Jassem Hamdouni Tests Positive

The Club Sportif Sfaxien decided to postpone the training session for the first football team scheduled Friday in Monastir ahead of the Soccer League 1 Football Championship new season 2020-2021, following the infection of player Jassem Hamdouni who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Club communication officer Mohamed Tahri told TAP on Saturday, that after consultation with the scientific committee, the players as well all the technical and administrative staff had all been called to self-quarantine.