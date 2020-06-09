  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Covid-19 Testing for QSL Players and Staff Begins

Covid-19 Testing for QSL Players and Staff Begins

Published June 9th, 2020 - 06:15 GMT
Al Sailiya coach Sami Trabelsi undergoes Covid-19 testing at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Stadium yesterday (Photo: Gulf Times)
Al Sailiya coach Sami Trabelsi undergoes Covid-19 testing at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Stadium yesterday (Photo: Gulf Times)

The first phase of the two-day testing protocol, developed by the QNB Stars League and approved by the Ministry of Public Health, is being held in preparation for the resumption of training and matches of 2019-20 season QNB Stars League.

The testing procedure aims to reduce and control the risk of virus spreading between team members and players, as they return to training and action.

It follows all preventive and precautionary measures. A number of players as well as technical and administrative staff underwent the tests on the first day.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Gulf Times Newspaper 2020

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...