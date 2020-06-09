Covid-19 Testing for QSL Players and Staff Begins

The first phase of the two-day testing protocol, developed by the QNB Stars League and approved by the Ministry of Public Health, is being held in preparation for the resumption of training and matches of 2019-20 season QNB Stars League.

The testing procedure aims to reduce and control the risk of virus spreading between team members and players, as they return to training and action.

It follows all preventive and precautionary measures. A number of players as well as technical and administrative staff underwent the tests on the first day.