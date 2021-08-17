Cristiano Ronaldo Offered to Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Manchester City by his agent Jorge Mendes according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Portuguese striker is said to be looking for a way out of Juventus this summer.

The 36-year-old had hoped for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but their signing of Lionel Messi meant that he had to look elsewhere for an alternative.

Ronaldo rose to stardom while at Manchester United and is now considering a transfer to their arch rivals.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to leave Italy following a disappointing spell with the Old Lady.

He was brought in to help Juve win the Champions League title but failed to lead them to European glory during his three seasons with the Turin giants.