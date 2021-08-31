Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined Manchester United on a two-year deal with an option to extend for one more season.

The striker left Juventus one year before the end of his deal following the team's recent failure to compete for major trophies.

The Italian club have bid farewell to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as they confirmed a €23 million deal with the Red Devils.

The 36-year-old expressed his excitement upon his return to Old Trafford in an interview with the club's official website: "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Ronaldo is currently off for international duty, he is set to make his Manchester United debut on the 11th of September when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team face Newcastle United.