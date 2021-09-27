Crouch: Salah Not Loved by Liverpool Fans Like Suarez

  1. Home
Published September 27th, 2021 - 11:23 GMT
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)

Peter Crouch believes that Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is under appreciated by Liverpool fans despite his constant success.

The 29-year-old reached his 100th Premier League goal for the Reds as they drew 3-3 against Brentford on Saturday.

What did Crouch say about Salah ?

The former Liverpool striker said in an article for the Daily Mail: "Salah is a phenomenon, with Thierry Henry and Sergio Aguero the only foreign imports to have reached the landmark in fewer games. Yet there is still that feeling of under-appreciation and I cannot put my finger on why. Maybe it is because the eye-popping numbers he produces every season have become the norm.

"Compare him to Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez for a moment. They are almost held in higher esteem — and are deemed more special — by supporters. But he has a record that eclipses them easily."

