Cuadrado: Ronaldo doesn't want me to join Al-Nassr

Former Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has denied rumors linking him with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The Colombian winger is determined to to remain in Europe following the end of his Juve deal.

The 35-year-old even said that his ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo does not want him to join Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League club already brought in Marcelo Brozovic recently, and is eyeing further signings this summer.

Cuardrado has 26 goals and 65 assists in 314 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions.

The Colombia international won the Serie A title five times with Juve since his arrival from Chelsea in 2015.