  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Cuadrado: Ronaldo doesn't want me to join Al-Nassr

Cuadrado: Ronaldo doesn't want me to join Al-Nassr

Published July 9th, 2023 - 11:08 GMT
Juventus' midfielder Juan Cuadrado from Colombia celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg football match between Juventus and Inter Milan on April 4 2023 at the "Allianz Stadium" in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Juventus' midfielder Juan Cuadrado from Colombia celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg football match between Juventus and Inter Milan on April 4 2023 at the "Allianz Stadium" in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Former Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has denied rumors linking him with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The Colombian winger is determined to to remain in Europe following the end of his Juve deal.

The 35-year-old even said that his ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo does not want him to join Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League club already brought in Marcelo Brozovic recently, and is eyeing further signings this summer.

Cuardrado has 26 goals and 65 assists in 314 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions.

The Colombia international won the Serie A title five times with Juve since his arrival from Chelsea in 2015.

Tags:Juan CuadradoJuventusCristiano RonaldoAl-Nassr

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now