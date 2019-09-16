Cuneyt Cakir to Referee Champions League Match

Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir will officiate a UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday.

European football's governing body UEFA said on its website that Cakir, 42, will referee the Champions League Group H match between Chelsea and Valencia in London.

Cakir will be assisted by two linesmen, Bahattin Duran and Tarik Ongun.

The fourth official in this match will be Huseyin Gocek.

Other Turkish referees Mete Kalkavan and Ali Palabiyik will help Cakir from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room in Chelsea's home Stamford Bridge.

Europe's top-tier international club tournament in football, the Champions League will start on Tuesday.

Cakir has been one of the referees in the UEFA Elite Category. He became a FIFA referee in 2006.

Cakir and his assistants Duran and Ongun were also part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.