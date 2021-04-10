Cycling: 1st Tour of Turkey Leg Canceled Due to Weather

The first leg of the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey has been canceled due to adverse weather conditions, organizers announced on Saturday.

The Nevsehir and Cappadocia stage was called off due to heavy snowfall in the region over the past few days.

“#TUR2021's 1st stage from Nevsehir to Urgup is canceled due to heavy snow. See you next time Nevsehir!” Tour of Turkey said on Twitter.

The race will now start with the Konya stage on Monday.

The tour, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will run until April 18.

The event has been broadcast widely on local and international channels, primarily Eurosport, since 2008 and will air in 120 countries this year.

The event started in 1963 as the Marmara Tour, acquired international status for the first time in 1965, and was then taken under the presidential authority’s auspices in 1966, according to the organizers.

Tour stages

Stage 1: Nevsehir – Cappadocia (167.3 kilometers, 103.769 miles)

Stage 2: Konya – Konya (144.9 kilometers, 89.4 miles)

Stage 3: Beysehir – Alanya (212.6 kilometers, 131.7 miles)

Stage 4: Alanya – Kemer (184.4 kilometers, 114.3 miles)

Stage 5: Kemer – Elmali (Gogubeli) (160.3 kilometers, 99.4 miles)

Stage 6: Fethiye – Marmaris (129.1 kilometers, 80.1 miles)

Stage 7: Marmaris – Turgutreis (180 kilometers, 111.8 miles)

Stage 8: Bodrum – Kusadasi (160.3 kilometers, 99.4 miles)