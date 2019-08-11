Czech Republic Basketball Tournament: Tunisia Beat Jordan 80-68

Tunisia’s basketball team defeated Jordan’s 80-68 at a friendly part of the Czech Republic international tournament ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup scheduled from August 31 to September 15, 2019 in China.

The national team had earlier moved into France for a training camp where they played two friendlies that ended in two defeats against France (56-94) and Turkey (54-64).

Tunisia will play at the first round of the China World Cup in Group C alongside Spain, Iran and Puerto Rico.