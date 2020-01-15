Dakar 2020: Stage 10 Haradh to Shubaytah

Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally ran from Haradh to Shubaytah on Wednesday. Check out videos from the day’s action above.

The marathon stage demands the ultimate quality in rally racing: endurance. The special in the first part sends the drivers and crews out into the vast off-road expanses of the Empty Quarter. It’s not a place where you should linger, as the route for the last 30 kilometres goes right through the dunes. And night falls in a flash! On arrival, only assistance between competitors is authorised.