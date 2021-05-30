Darjal: Success of Friendly Matches in Basra a Starting Point

Iraq's Minister of Youth and Sports, Adnan Darjal, confirmed that the success of the international friendly matches in Basra is a starting point towards excellence.

Darjal said in a statement, “the success of holding international friendly matches on the land of Basra is a starting point towards excellence,” noting that “the next stage requires continuing the path of success, especially as Iraq awaits important tournaments and sports tours, including the Gulf Championship in its 25th edition and friendly matches that we seek to establish at the opening of City and Al-Zawra stadiums in the capital, Baghdad.

The Minister of Youth and Sports praised "the efforts of the staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the people in charge of Basra Sports City, the youth of voluntary work, the normalization body of the Football Association, the Basra Governorate and the security forces, which contributed greatly to the success of Iraq's international friendly matches with Tajikistan and Nepal."

He stressed, "this teamwork proved the sincerity of everyone's intentions and their love for their country in order to prepare the Sports City and show it in the most beautiful way."