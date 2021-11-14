De Bruyne Eyeing Coaching Career Post Retirement

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is eyeing a coaching career following his retirement from professional football.

The Belgium international said as quoted by Tribalfootball: “When you have worked with a man like (Pep) Guardiola, you look at this sport in a totally different way.

“For the sake of football in my home country Belgium it would be good to pass on all that knowledge.

“This is why I am not saying no anymore to coaching.

“I have started a coaching course and I prepare all the lessons which I am told to do.

“At the same time I have to admit there are quite a few things I like away from football too."