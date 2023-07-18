De Gea linked with big money move to Saudi Arabia

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in talks over a lucrative transfer to the Saudi Pro League, according to the Daily Star.

The Spaniard recently became a free agent following the expiration of his United contract.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is considering re-signing the keeper as back-up for Andre Onana who is set to join the team in the coming hours from Inter Milan.

De Gea is being targeted by several Saudi clubs who are willing to pay him double his previous £375,000 a week salary.

The 32-year-old is still wanted in Europe as well due to his impressive career thus far having played for United and Atletico Madrid.

De Gea has featured in 545 games for the Red Devils across all competitions where he kept 190 clean sheets.

He also has 84 appearances for Atletico with 23 clean sheets to his name.