De Gea Set for Pricey Manchester United Exit

Manchester United will be forced to hand David de Gea a bumper payoff as the Red Devils look to offload their long-term shot-stopper this summer, says The Mirror.

The Premier League outfit are poised to part ways with the Spain international - one of the club's most long-standing and impressive performers in the post-Alex Ferguson era - as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to make Dean Henderson his first choice.

But De Gea's eye-watering wages means that he will receive an impressive payout if he goes, particularly with two years still left to run on his current deal.