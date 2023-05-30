Declan Rice responds to transfer rumors

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has responded to speculation surronding his future amidst interest from the likes of Bayern Munich.

The Hammers are set to face Fiorentina on Wednesday in the Europa Conference Final at the Eden Arena in Prague.

The 24-year-old was asked if clinching the European title would be ideal ahead of leaving the London-based club.

However, Rice replied by saying as quoted by Tribal Football: “I've not really focused on any of that, to be honest.

“My main focus this season, from the World Cup onwards, has been getting us out of a relegation battle and, of course, having one eye on winning this trophy.

“Everything else is just noise and speculation. Obviously, I can't help that, it comes with playing. But my main focus is playing for West Ham and winning this final. My heart's set on that, doing it for the club, for my family, for the fans and that's my only focus. I want to make them all very happy and my focus is on doing that."

Bayern Munich have reportedly tabled a £95 million contract offer in an attempt to lure the England international this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in Rice who apparently prefers staying in the Premier League.