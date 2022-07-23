Del Potro Responds to Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Murray Teaming Up for Laver Cup

With Novak Djokovic confirming on Friday that he would be joining Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in Team Europe's line-up at the Laver Cup, fans will be eagerly waiting to see how the 'Big Four' would perform together as a unit. The tournament's official handle took to social media to announce the news about Djokovic joining Team Europa, with the Serb star reacting to it with motivated emoticons. But Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro decided to troll Djokovic with a pinch of salt and wrote, "You are lucky that I don't play".

Del Potro, who is also the 2009 US Open champion, last featured in the Argentina Open in February this year. He lost in the first round to Federico Delbonis and withdrew from the Rio Open. He also dropped out of singles ranking on June 20 and doubles on May 9. Considered to be one of the best players of his generation, the 33-year-old's career has been riddled with injuries which saw him slowly lose his amazing form, which terrorized the likes of Nadal and Federer. He is also an Olympic gold and silver medallist.

Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Muuray will be part of Bjorn Borg's European team that will face John McEnroe's Team World in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup at London's O2 Arena from September 23-25. With two roster spots yet to be filled in the six-player Team Europa, the line-up consists of Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, US player Taylor Fritz and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Announcing the news of him teaming up with Nadal, Federer and Murray, Djokovic said, "It's the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you're normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy -- three of my biggest all-time rivals -- it's going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport."

