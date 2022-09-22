Dembele's €50m Release Clause from Barcelona Revealed

L'Equipe has revealed the details of Ousmane Dembele's new contract with Barcelona.

The French star received no signing bonus upon re-signing with the club, but the two sides did agree to have a release clause of €50 million valid next summer.

If that clause is activated, half the sum would go to Dembele as a way to defer payment without impacting the club's current finances.

Barcelona shortlist Sociedad’s Zubimendi to replace Busquets

Barca are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi as a successor to Sergio Busquets, as the 34-year-old has less than 12 months left on his contract and is expected to leave the Camp Nou at the end of this season.

According to Sport the Portugal international is an option for the Catalan club although the midfielder has a deal until 2025. However, it includes a €60m release clause.