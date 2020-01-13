Demiral's Injury Upsets Juventus

Italian football club Juventus beat Roma 2-1 in the top-tier Serie A division match but lost their Turkish defender Merih Demiral, who faced injury trouble.

Juventus' Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri said in press conference late Sunday that Demiral could have a serious injury but they should wait for the Monday's medical checks.

Demiral flicked the ball into Roma net in the third minute at the Stadio Olimpico (Rome Olympic Stadium) to give Juventus an early lead.

The Turkish international had to quit the game in the first half after suffering from knee trouble.

After the game he left the stadium with crutches.

Sarri said that Merih had a sprain but this might be a serious injury.

He added that they have to wait for the medical scans on Monday.

Separately Roma's 20-year-old Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo left the pitch over a major injury.

Zaniolo has been suffering from a cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee as he is expected to return in 2020 summer.

Sarri also wished Zaniolo a quick recovery.

Roma said on their website that Zaniolo will be operated on Monday.

Juventus won against Roma 2-1 with early goals scored by Demiral and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to top the Italian Serie A with 48 points.

Argentinian midfielder Diego Perotti netted for Roma, converting penalty kick successfully to give Roma hope, but it was not enough.

The Serie A currently sees a nail-biting race in the top as Juventus have the lead but Inter Milan are the other title contenders, who are hot on Juve's trail.

Inter earned 46 points in 19 matches to be in the second position.

Following the home loss, Roma are now in the fifth spot with 35 points.

Juventus have been dominating the domestic league since 2011-2012 season, winning eight Serie A titles.

By Can Erozden