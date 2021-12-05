Depay Intends to Leave Barcelona

Memphis Depay does not mind leaving Barcelona less than a year into his move to Camp Nou, according to El Nacional.

The Dutch striker was disappointed with the sacking of his compatriot Ronald Koeman who helped bring him to the club.

The 27-year-old is aware of the club's interest in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, while a move for Edinson Cavani or Arthur Cabral is also being considered.

Depay signed a two-year deal last summer and will reportedly listen to any offer that comes his way in the coming weeks.

Xavi's arrival as Barcelona head coach could change the player's mind if he were to rely on him.