Desktop Yoga for Workplace Wellness

A new yogic method that is becoming fast popular among the white collar workers, who sit for hours before their computers, is Desktop Yoga.

People who practice desktop yoga should go for stretch breaks. Stretch breaks are especially important for people whose jobs require them to sit at a desk in front of a computer for long hours, which can result in back pain and neck pain.

Just taking a few minutes to do stretches at your desk can relieve stress, increase productivity, and most importantly, make one feel better, according to yoga experts.

According to yoga experts, Desktop Yoga is a series of exercises based on yoga and designed specifically for working people. “Simple and easy modified yoga exercises help you to calm, invigorate and relax. Desktop Yoga is the perfect solution for those who want a simple, relaxing workout which they can perform while sitting at their desks.

“It is excellent for reducing stress during a long workday. This programme targets the muscles that are mostly affected while sitting for a long period of time. It is divided by body part, so you can choose how long you want to work out.” Desktop Yoga has been designed to be practised at office desk.

“Our objective is to teach participants how to stretch at their desk and encourage them to incorporate these movements into their normal working day – just as having a cuppa becomes part of their day, so too will Desktop Yoga,” says Dr James Levine, who teaches yoga to executives across the US.

“Desktop Yoga can be conducted within a small space without the need for special equipment or clothing. All you need is a chair and your normal working attire.

“This simplicity makes Desktop Yoga sessions suitable where space and time is limited. “I hold Desktop Yoga Workshops to executives that runs from 30 to 90 minutes to introduce the stretches and outline the benefits.”

“There are a lot of very negative physical reactions created when the body’s not in movement,” he pointed out.

“Between sitting eight hours a day and then being in the elevator looking at your smartphone, you’re totally misaligning the spine.

“Yoga postures that target areas of tension can be an effective antidote to many deskjob ailments.

“And, as an added bonus, mind-body practice may help address the damaging stress of a high-pressure job by helping to calm the mind and quiet racing thought patterns.”