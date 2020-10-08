Developing Facilities at Bahrain Football Association Discussed

The Bahrain Football Association (BFA) has discussed cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs to develop its sports facilities, including building out outdoor stadiums and various other amenities.

This came in a meeting between BFA vice-president for technical affairs Shaikh Khalid bin Salman Al Khalifa and the ministry’s Facilities and Projects acting assistant undersecretary Dr Shaikh Saqr bin Salman Al Khalifa.

The discussions were held in the presence of BFA secretary general Ebrahim Al Buainain and national team head coach Portuguese Helio Sousa, along with a number of BFA department heads and a number of national team technical and administrative staff members.

The officials discussed the mechanism of developing plans and programs to ensure the new facilities’ optimal use, in a way that guarantees the creation of an ideal atmosphere for the federation’s affiliates to achieve their desired development and in order to harvest more honorable sporting achievements for the Kingdom.