Di Canio Slams Lukaku Due to Lack of Goals

Former Juventus and West Ham United striker Paolo di Canio has criticized Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku.

The Italian has slammed the £98 million signing due to his lack of goals.

The Belgium international scored four goals in ten matches for the Blues in all competitions so far this season.

Di Canio said on Sky Calcio Club show as quoted by TribalFootball: "I heard (Giuseppe) Bergomi comparing (Victor) Osimhen and Lukaku. But Osimhen has a different spirit, he's not dull like him.

"When the difficulty increased he scored no goals in five games with Chelsea. And it's not Chelsea's fault, they are first (in the table) even without his goals."

"Lukaku does not score. he is a functional player, as (Fernando) Llorente was in (Antonio) Conte's Juve."