Diriyah Circuit Prepares for 6th Season of Formula E

Diriyah Circuit will host the sixth season of the Formula E championship on Nov. 22 and 23.

The track has been called as one of the most iconic tracks of the Formula E by drivers and officials of the championship.

Thousands of engineers worked to build the street racing circuit within months last year, in time for the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia.

“Formula E has very different venues – I would say this is the most iconic place where we have raced,” one of Formula E’s co-founders and head of legal Pedro Merry said.

Merry’s remarks came during a speech at the recent launch of the Diriyah Season. The month-long celebration of the sport will also include the Clash on the Dunes, the first heavyweight world boxing title fight in the ME between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua, the Diriyah Tennis Cup and elite equestrianism in the Diriyah Equestrian Festival.

The special design of the circuit also makes it stand out from other tracks. It has 21 turns, varied between ascending and descending, and features one of the longest straights in the championship.

“The track is fantastic. It is beautiful and it’s quite difficult to find a track like it. You have a lot of uphills and downhills, difficult corners and a long straight which is good for overtaking,” ex-Formula One legend Felipe Masse said.