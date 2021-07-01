Djokovic Beats Anderson, Andreescu Out at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic looked in ominous form during a second-round victory over Kevin Anderson on Wednesday to stay on course for a third straight Wimbledon title.

But Bianca Andreescu became the highest seed to fall in the women's draw at Wimbledon after losing in the first round to Alize Cornet.

World number one Djokovic produced a scintillating display against the South African in what was a repeat of the 2018 final at the All England Club, dpa reported.

A straight-sets victory proved enough for Djokovic to claim the Championship three years ago and he again made light work of the big-serving Anderson to progress into round three with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 win.

Djokovic, who is looking to draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 grand slams, experienced some difficulties on the slippery Centre Court surface but a standing ovation at the end provided a clear indicator of who came out on top.

Britain's Andy Murray beat Oscar Otte 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 in the second round.

Five-time champion Venus Williams is out after losing 7-5 6-0 to Ons Jabeur.

Denis Shapovalov, the 10th seed, joined the top seed in the third round with a walkover after Pablo Andujar had to withdraw with a rib injury.

Elsewhere, the wet weather during the first two days saw a number of first round ties still to be completed.

Queen's Club winner Matteo Berrettini backed up his exploits from earlier in the month with victory over Guido Pella on Court Three.

The Italian seventh seed was pegged back in the second set before he was able to progress with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0 win.

Nick Kyrgios edged a thriller against the 21st seed Ugo Humbert after he clinched the decider 9-7 with their match suspended late on Tuesday night. A fall briefly threatened to derail the Australian's hopes but he was quickly back on his feet to finish the job.

Home favorite Cameron Norrie, who finished runner-up at Queen's Club, won his first-round tie with Lucas Pouille 6-7 (6) 7-5 6-2 7-5.

Sam Querrey, who reached the semis four years ago, claimed the scalp of Pablo Carreno Busta - the 11th seed - in straight sets and 12th seed Casper Ruud was also dumped out after he lost in five to Jordan Thompson.

Another decider was required between Gael Monfils, seeded 13th, and Christopher O'Connell and it was the former who prevailed 4-6 6-2 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4.

The 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov had less trouble against Spaniard Fernando Verdasco on his way to a 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 success and Lorenzo Sonego, seeded 23, also progressed with relative ease.

It was not the case for Aslan Karatsev (20) and John Isner (28), who saw their Wimbledon challenges end in the first round, but Marin Cilic and Taylor Fritz - the 32nd and 31st seeds respectively - made it through following straight-set wins.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 16th seed, enjoyed his return and also progressed against Thiago Monteiro.

Former US Open champion Andreescu, who is seeded fifth, was playing just her second ever match at the grass grand slam and first since 2017, but was taken down 6-2 6-1 by Cornet.

Elina Svitolina is meanwhile dreaming of a super Saturday where she plays on Centre Court in round three and then watches Ukraine beat England in Euro 2020.

The fifth seed, who is Ukrainian, booked her place in the second round with a 6-3 2-6 6-3 win over Alison Van Uytvanck.

Asked whether she would prefer to play on the main show court or see her team win, she said: "That's a very tricky question. Well I would prefer to play on Centre Court and then Ukraine beat England, that's the ideal."

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus also had a battle but beat Britain's Katie Boulter in three sets in the second round.