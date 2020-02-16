Djokovic Gets 10-year UAE Residence Visa

The ATP Dubai Duty Free Men's Tennis Championship that follows on after the WTA event next week will be a special one for Serbian Novak Djokovic.

The current world No. 1, who won his eighth Australian Open in Melbourne earlier this month to extend his Grand Slam record to 17 titles, has been granted the Gold Card resident visa by the UAE.

The 32-year-old, a four-time winner in Dubai, was issued the 10-year visa following the approval by the UAE Cabinet, spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, earlier this month.

The five-time Wimbledon champion joins Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo in being granted the visa.

Djokovic headlines a stellar field in Dubai next week that includes eight-time champion Switzerland's Roger Federer. Djokovic, who has also won the US Open thrice and the French Open once, was a winner here from 2009 to 2011 and then in 2013.