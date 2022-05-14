  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Djokovic Reaches Rome Final with 1,000th Career Win

Djokovic Reaches Rome Final with 1,000th Career Win

Published May 14th, 2022 - 08:45 GMT
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) and Norway's Casper Ruud embrace after Djokovic won their semifinal match at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament on May 14, 2022 at Foro Italico in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) and Norway's Casper Ruud embrace after Djokovic won their semifinal match at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament on May 14, 2022 at Foro Italico in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

World number one Novak Djokovic took his place in the Italian Open final on Saturday by claiming his 1,000th career win in straight sets over Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 in Rome.

Djokovic will face Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final, the Serb's fourth in as many years in the Italian capital.

Djokovic is chasing a sixth title in the Italian capital ahead of Roland Garros later this month and dealt with world number 10 Ruud on his way to a 12th final at the Foro Italico.

The 34-year-old has already secured a record-extending 370th week as world number one thanks to his straight sets victory over by Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.

Djokovic's clash with Tsitsipas will be a rematch of their final at last year's French Open, a five-set thriller eventually won by the Serb.

Greek world number five Tsitsipas is in the final after beating Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in an entertaining last four battle.

AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) and Norway's Casper Ruud embrace after Djokovic won their semifinal match at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament on May 14, 2022 at Foro Italico in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) and Norway's Casper Ruud embrace after Djokovic won their semifinal match at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament on May 14, 2022 at Foro Italico in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Tags:Novak DjokovicCasper RuudItalian Open

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...