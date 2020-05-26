Djokovic Stages Humanitarian Tennis Tournaments Across Balkans

The world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic announced an upcoming series of tournaments in the Western Balkans, in which he will participate along with several flashy names from the top of the ATP rankings in order to promote the sport and raise funds for humanitarian organizations.

At a press conference in Belgrade, Djokovic said that the so-called "Adria Tour", comprised exhibition games, will include famous players from the region and wider, including Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, Viktor Troicki and Damir Dzumhur.

"Absolutely all the income from sponsorship agreements and television rights will go to humanitarian organizations. They come here for free. You know that when it comes to top tennis players, there is a certain guarantee when they come to tournaments. They come here because of my relationship with them," Djokovic said.

Moreover, he said that local tennis federations will organize tournaments for younger and lower-ranked players, and the winners will be invited to partake in the "Adria Tour" too.

Djokovic said that the tournaments are already scheduled in Belgrade on June 13 and 14, as well as in Zadar (Croatia) on June 27 and 28.

He revealed that there are plans to hold more of them in Montenegro in late June and in Bosnia and Herzegovina at the beginning of July.

"I am extremely happy and very excited that I will have the opportunity to play at home, here in Belgrade, and that I will be able to travel around the region," Djokovic said.

He expressed hope that COVID-19 prevention regulations will allow the audience to participate in sports matches before the beginning of the tournaments.