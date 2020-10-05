Doha 2030 Submits Candidature File Promising Gateway to Certainty & Enduring Legacy for Asia

The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee today submitted its Candidature File to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), which details the bid’s inspirational, sustainable plan that will provide a gateway to certainty and an enduring legacy for Asia.

Doha 2030 is a national priority for Qatar and has the support of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, The Amir of the State of Qatar.

The Bid Committee has drawn from Doha’s extensive sports events hosting experience and leveraged its wealth of existing state-of-the-art venues and infrastructure to develop its world-leading plan. With all permanent sports venues in place or already planned, Doha 2030 is able to focus on delivering a Games that brings benefits to all of Asia before and after 2030. Doha 2030 and Qatar Olympic Committee President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said: “We are honored to submit our candidature file to the OCA and present how Doha is ready to serve the OCA and Asia through the delivery of a world-class, sustainable Games.

“But we also feel strongly that the Asian Games is about more than elite sport. We are committed to ensuring that Doha 2030 is a gateway to a brighter future for Asia. We want to deliver a Games that supports development throughout the continent before and after it is hosted. At the heart of our bid is the belief that now more than ever, sport can play an important role in inspiring hope, connecting nations and celebrating our peaceful diversity.”

Doha 2030 proposes a compact, sustainable Games, with athletes’ experience placed at its very core. Travel times between venues and the athletes’ village have been minimized and athletes would be located in the heart of the vibrant, diverse and welcoming city

Doha 2030 CEO and QOC Secretary General HE Jassim Rashid Al Buenain said:

“With all are sports venues and infrastructure already planned or in place, Doha 2030 represents certainty at a time of great uncertainty for Asia and the world. We believe that now is a time when low-risk, responsible and sustainable solutions are what is needed.

“Doha 2030 is promising a Games which is low-cost but of the very highest quality. In the last 15 years alone, Qatar has hosted more than 500 major international sports events, conferences and training camps. We have proven ourselves as a reliable partner to OCA, Asian NOCs and many International and Asian Federations (IFs and AFs).

“We have developed the knowledge and experience to know what athletes need to compete at their very best. We are ready to work with our colleagues and partners in Asia once again to ensure that Doha 2030 is a gateway to excellence.”