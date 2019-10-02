Doha Considering Bid for 2030 Asian Games

Doha is considering a bid for the 2030 Asian Games but has not formally begun the process yet, a Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) official told Gulf Times on Tuesday.

"Since 1991 we have hosted some of the sporting world's biggest events including the Asian Games in 2006 and the athletics world championships currently underway in Doha. Qatar will be hosting the 2022 football World Cup," he said.

Doha hosted the 2006 Asian Games, which were widely considered a success.

He said Doha is thinking seriously about the 2030 Asian Games but nothing has officially happened yet. "Doha is not yet an applicant city."

The QOC official, who preferred to stay anonymous, said a firmer decision would likely be made in the coming months.