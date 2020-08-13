Domestic cricket in Afghanistan resumes today (Thursday) after a hiatus of several months forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Khost and Helmand are all poised to face off in the opener of the Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 at the Mis Ainak Cricket Ground today. The seven-hour encounter, starting at 9:00am, may be streamed live on Fancode.

Fifteen squads, all seeking to up their game, will be seen in action in the latest edition of the biggest domestic cricketing extravagance.

In the second match, Kabul will take on Balkh. Although Kabul had performed reasonably well last year, they could not find their way to the knockout stage. Obviously, they will try to go one better this time around.

Balkh will have to go flat out to make an impact and avoid going winless. In the previous edition, they lost all the matches they played, Eight teams are participating in the Provincial Challenge Cup (Grade I). They have been divided into two groups. Two matches will be played daily, organizers say.

To be played in the 50-over format from August 13 to 22, will be followed by the 7th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League -- a popular event with Afghans.

The tournament features Kabul, Balkh Faryab, Helmand, Kandahar, Khost, Nangarhar and Maidan Wardak.