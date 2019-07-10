Domestic League Games Brought Forward Following Egypt's AFCON Exit

The remaining games of the Egyptian Premier League, including an anticipated Cairo derby between Ahly and Zamalek, were brought forward following the national team's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said in a statement that the Ahly-Zamalek clash, initially scheduled for the final day of the season on 30 July, will take place at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium on 28 July.

Other matches featuring Ahly and Zamalek, which will be played earlier in July, were also brought forward by two days.

The first match following the Nations Cup will take place between Zamalek and Gouna on 21 July, two days after the tournament concludes.

Ahly and Zamalek are vying for the league title in one of the tightest races in years.

The Red Devils, who are eyeing a fourth straight league crown, top the table with 74 points and two matches remaining, six ahead of Zamalek who still have three games remaining, including the Cairo derby.

Egypt were knocked out of the Nations Cup on home soil in embarrassing fashion, conceding a late goal to lose 1-0 to South Africa in the last 16.