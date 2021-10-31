Van de Beek to Force Man Utd Exit

  1. Home
Published October 31st, 2021 - 09:54 GMT
Donny van de Beek has instructed his agent to move him away from Manchester United, according to the Mirror.

The 24-year-old has struggled to prove himself since his arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

He signed a five-year deal for a reported £35 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The midfielder could be set to leave in January on loan.

Van de Beek has started just 19 matches with the Red Devils and his only Premier League appearance this season was as a substitute.

The Dutchman is currently valued at £21 million according to Transfermarkt.com.

